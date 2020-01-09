Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' To Have #MeToo Accused Vairamuthu? AR Rahman Reveals

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam is currently working on his long-impending dream by directing Ponniyin Selvan. The director waited for several years to adapt the literary novel into a movie. Currently, the movie is picking up pace in Thailand with actors Jayam Ravi and Karthi.

In a recent, interview here’s what AR Rahman has to say about working with Vairamuthu.

Ever since Ponniyin Selvan is in the making, many followers have criticised Mani Ratnam and Oscar-winner AR Rahman for collaborating with lyricist Vairamuthu. As per reports, Vairamuthu was accused by nine women for sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement.

However, in the recent press releases of Ponniyin Selvan that were shared a couple of weeks ago, lyricist Vairamuthu’s name has not been included.

Mani Ratnam and composer AR Rahman had to face a severe backlash for working with Vairamuthu in Ponniyin Selvan. However, in a recent interview with a regional new portal, AR Rahman was asked if Vairamuthu was still a part of the project.

He diplomatically replied saying people will know who will be the lyricist soon and he cannot discuss it with them. He further added that whatever it may be, director Mani Ratnam will announce it officially.

About the movie Ponniyin Selvan

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan is the adaptation of a historical novel written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The movie is a multi-starrer featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Jayaram Ravi and Trisha Krishnan in significant roles.

The novel authored by Kalki Krishnamurthy tells the story of early days of Arulmozhivarman, who later became the great Chola emperor Rajaraj Chola I.

