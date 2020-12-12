Rajinikanth's Birthday: AR Rahman And A Number Of Celebrities Unveil CDP For The Actor

Superstar Rajinikanth celebrates his birthday today and a number of celebrities have begun pouring in wishes for the Mega Star of Indian Cinema. The actor was treated to a Common Display Picture unveiled by AR Rahman and close to 70 superstars on December 11. The glorious CDP featured a number of roles played by the actor and the various movies he did. The picture encapsulated his journey from humble beginnings to a megastar.

AR Rahman and other celebrities unveil CDP for the actor

Fans who watched the picture grew fond of it and began sharing it. The hashtag “Happy Birthday Rajinikanth” began trending all over Twitter as the picture was shared. Fans also shared a number of snippets from the actor’s popular films and celebrated the joyful occasion.

In the Common Display Picture, AR Rahman shared, the musician tried to capture close to five famous roles of the superstar. The Oscar-winning composer has worked with Rajinikanth in a number of films and thus shared his appreciation and wished him on his birthday with a humble gesture. Taking to Twitter Rahman wrote that he feels extremely privileged to release the CDP on Rajinikanth's birthday. He wished him a very happy 70th birthday on behalf of his fans and proceeded to share the picture.

Extremely privileged to release superstar @Rajinikanth’s 70th Birthday CDP on behalf of his fans.

Wishing you a great birthday and good health!#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/SYWxRyOFqD — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) December 11, 2020

Fans loved the image shared by the musical genius and praised him for the amazing creativity. The tweet containing the CDP by AR Rahman got over 30 thousand likes in a short amount of time. No sooner than that, a whole bunch of other superstars also shared the same Common Display Picture on their profile as well.

Stars like Dulquer Salmaan, Suniel Shetty, Raghava Lawrence, Keerthi Suresh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sakshi Agarwal, PA Ranjith, Sivakarthikeyan and Tovino Thomas were among few who shared the image to mark Rajinikanth's birthday. All of the superstars revealed the CDP on December 11, which was one day prior to Rajinikanth's birthday.

Fans appreciated this gesture shown by the stars and praised them for it. Fans too took to Twitter to create their own versions of pictures to celebrate Rajinikanth's 70th birthday. The fans began sharing it and thus the hashtag stayed at trending number one on Twitter for quite some time.

An inspiration and a personification of humility and generosity! Extremely honored to release our beloved superstar @Rajinikanth’s 70th birthday CDP#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/Tzg4xlpBW8 — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) December 11, 2020

He has surely been the biggest inspiration for me and many others. Happiest Birthday to Rajini Sir!



Extremely honoured to release our beloved Superstar @rajinikanth Sir's 70th Birthday CDP.#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/KJZ3rAhOri — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) December 11, 2020

The Biggest Inspiration and Epitome of Humanity!



Extremely Honoured to release our beloved Superstar @Rajinikanth’s 70th Birthday CDP ðŸ¤˜



Happy birthday Thalaiva! I pray Ragavendra swamy for all your dreams to come true ðŸ™#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/1RaXvNTkgE — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) December 11, 2020

So excited and honoured to share the CDP of the living legend, @rajinikanth sir â¤ï¸



Wishing you an advance Happy Birthday ðŸ˜ŠðŸ™ðŸ» #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/1GvuKGxhlw — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) December 11, 2020

Extremely honoured to release our beloved Superstar @rajinikanth sirs Birthday CDP ðŸ¤˜#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/DHES8uh2Cg — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) December 11, 2020

The Biggest Inspiration and Epitome of Humanity!



Extremely Honoured to release our beloved Superstar @Rajinikanth’s 70th Birthday CDP ðŸ¤˜



Happy Birthday Superstar !! ðŸ˜ðŸ‘ðŸ¼#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/7BeeL1EhBd — Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) December 11, 2020

