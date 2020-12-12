Last Updated:

Rajinikanth's Birthday: AR Rahman And A Number Of Celebrities Unveil CDP For The Actor

Rajinikanth celebrates his birthday and to mark the special occasion AR Rahman along with a bunch of superstars unveiled a CDP for the superstar. Read ahead.

Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth celebrates his birthday today and a number of celebrities have begun pouring in wishes for the Mega Star of Indian Cinema. The actor was treated to a Common Display Picture unveiled by AR Rahman and close to 70 superstars on December 11. The glorious CDP featured a number of roles played by the actor and the various movies he did. The picture encapsulated his journey from humble beginnings to a megastar.

 AR Rahman and other celebrities unveil CDP for the actor 

Fans who watched the picture grew fond of it and began sharing it. The hashtag “Happy Birthday Rajinikanth” began trending all over Twitter as the picture was shared. Fans also shared a number of snippets from the actor’s popular films and celebrated the joyful occasion.

In the Common Display Picture, AR Rahman shared, the musician tried to capture close to five famous roles of the superstar. The Oscar-winning composer has worked with Rajinikanth in a number of films and thus shared his appreciation and wished him on his birthday with a humble gesture. Taking to Twitter Rahman wrote that he feels extremely privileged to release the CDP on Rajinikanth's birthday. He wished him a very happy 70th birthday on behalf of his fans and proceeded to share the picture.

Fans loved the image shared by the musical genius and praised him for the amazing creativity. The tweet containing the CDP by AR Rahman got over 30 thousand likes in a short amount of time. No sooner than that, a whole bunch of other superstars also shared the same Common Display Picture on their profile as well.

Stars like Dulquer Salmaan, Suniel Shetty, Raghava Lawrence, Keerthi Suresh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sakshi Agarwal, PA Ranjith, Sivakarthikeyan and Tovino Thomas were among few who shared the image to mark Rajinikanth's birthday. All of the superstars revealed the CDP on December 11, which was one day prior to Rajinikanth's birthday.

Fans appreciated this gesture shown by the stars and praised them for it. Fans too took to Twitter to create their own versions of pictures to celebrate Rajinikanth's 70th birthday. The fans began sharing it and thus the hashtag stayed at trending number one on Twitter for quite some time.

