Arbaaz Khan Responds After Being Asked How Son Arhaan Dealt With Malaika & His Divorce

Arbaaz Khan who was last seen reprising his role in Salman Khan's latest, Dabangg 3 in a recent interview to a leading media publication was asked about how his son Arhaan, who will soon turn 18 deal with his separation with Malaika Arora. The duo was married from 1998, and they announced their separation. In the year 2017, their mutually announced divorce was finalized.

READ: Arbaaz Khan's Humour Binds Us Together, Says Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani

Arbaaz Khan reveals

Responding to the question, the actor said, "When you have a child, it is a very difficult but a necessary step. It had come to a point where this was the only way to go about it to make this equation as okay as possible." Arbaaz also said, "My boy was almost 12 at that time, he had a fair understanding. He was aware of what was happening. There wasn’t much to explain to him."

Talking about Arhaan's custody with Malaika, Khan went on to say, "I am there for him. She has custody of my child and didn’t want to even fight for custody because I felt when the child is younger, he needs his mother. Now he is 17, he will soon to be 18, he will make up his mind where he wants to be… he is a lovely boy.", he further added.

READ: Arbaaz Khan Looks Intense As IPS Officer Vedantham In Mohanlal's Big Brother

Previously, when Malaika Arora appeared in Kareena Kapoor's talk show 'What Women Want', she opened up about her broken marriage and said the same thing. When asked about how tough it is to take the decision, she said, "Well it's never ever easy like no other major decision in your life, and at the end of the day, someone has to be blamed, you have to point fingers at someone because of its general human nature to go about things... but for me happiness is more important, it's not just me but happiness of everybody around."

READ: Dabangg 3: Salman Khan Replaces Veteran Writer In Credits, Arbaaz Khan Clears The Air

READ: Dabangg 3: Salman Khan Starrer Trimmed On Day 2, Portions Reduced By 9 Mins From Runtime

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.