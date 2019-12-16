Malaika Arora Upset With Ujjwala Raut's Growing Closeness With Arbaaz Khan?

It is that time of the year when one of the most popular reality shows makes a return. According to reports, MTV's Supermodel Of The Year is all set to launch its latest season soon. The fashion-based reality show is judged by Bollywood celebrities Malaika Arora and Milind Soman. Reportedly, popular designer Masaba Gupta and ex-contestant Ujjwala Raut will also be joining Malaika and Milind for the latest season. According to media reports, Malaika Arora and Ujjwala Raut are at loggerheads and the reason is Arora's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. Here is all you need to know.

Arbaaz Khan in relationship with model Ujjwala Raut?

According to media reports, Malaika Arora and Ujjwala Raut are at loggerheads due to Ujjwala's growing closeness to Arora's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. Reportedly, the situation went out of hand after Ujjwala started speaking behind Malaika's back about her and Arbaaz Khan's romantic social media messages. She (Ujjwala), who is one of the mentors of the upcoming reality show, also sends pictures from the sets to Arbaaz Khan. This has irked Malaika Arora so much that the two reportedly are not on talking terms, as added in the report. It seems that the changing dynamics between Arora and Ujjwala Raut has created a problem for the producers of the show.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan went through a bitter divorce two years back. The ex-couple who were married for more than seventeen years pulled the plug on their marriage on May 11, 2017. Since then, Malaika Arora has been rumoured to be in a serious relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. The rumoured couple are often seen posting mushy pictures of one another on social media. On the other hand, Arbaaz Khan is reportedly dating Italian model Giorgia Andriani.

