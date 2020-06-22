Arbaaz Khan Reacts To Abhinav Kashyap's 'Being Human' Jibe; Says 'Have Taken Legal Action'

Director Abhinav Kashyap’s legal row with Salman Khan and his family has now taken an ugly turn, as recently the director called Khan’s ‘Being Human’ as a money-laundering hub. Reacting to the recent claims, actor Arbaaz Khan spoke to a news daily and revealed that he and his family, have taken legal action against Abhinav and have also complained to the film association. Adding to the same, Arbaaz Khan confessed that they are not interested in fighting the situation any other way and are doing what they think is the best way to address the issue.

In his scathing Facebook Post, Abhinav Kashyap called Salman Khan’s brand a ‘show-off’. In his post, Abhinav Kashyap went on to speak about how ‘Being Human’ was Salim Khan’s idea, in an effort to cleanse Salman Khan’s image so that the media and the judges were kind to them in his criminal court cases. Take a look:

जनाब सलीम खान का सबसे बड़ा idea है being human. Being human की charity महज एक दिखावा है... दबंग की शूटिंग के दौरान... Posted by Abhinav Singh Kashyap on Friday, 19 June 2020

This comes after the director recently claimed that ‘someone’ tried to get into his email account. Posting a note on Facebook, Abhinav Kashyap once again slammed the 'Khans' for getting rattled and hiding something. Adding to the same, Abhinav remarked that Salman Khan and his family are 'desperate' to shut him up. Earlier, Abhinav Kashyap took to his social media to accuse Salman Khan and his family of spoiling his mental state. Adding to the same, Abhinav remarked that the actor and his family sabotaged his career post-Dabangg, which caused him trauma.

As per a report published by a news daily, Arbaaz Khan has finally broken his silence on Abhinav's claims and remarked that he and his family had nothing to do with Abhinav Kashyap ever since they started working on Dabangg 2. Reacting to Abhinav's claims, Salman Khan and his family have taken legal action against him for defaming them publicly. Speaking about the controversy, Salman Khan's father Salim Khan, in an interview, mentioned that he doesn't want to 'waste time' by commenting on the director's claims. Salim Khan also mentioned that Abhinav should have put his father's and grand father's name too.

Salman on the work front

Meanwhile, the actor recently announced three new films namely, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Bulbul Marriage Hall, and Kick 2 within the first two months of the year. As it turns out, Salman Khan is making yet another movie with Aayush Sharma, which will hit the theatres later this year. According to a leading news portal, Salman Khan, who was offered the role of the eldest brother in Farah Khan's remake of Satte Pe Satta, recently backed out of the project. Reportedly, the story plot of the film failed to impress Salman Khan.

