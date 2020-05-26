Salman Khan's 'Dabangg' Franchise To Get An Animated Series? Arbaaz Khan Reveals Details

Salman Khan's Dabangg franchise is one of the most successful franchises of Bollywood with three instalments. Salman Khan features as a police officer. The Dabangg franchise will now be made into an animated series with two seasons, reports claim.

Dabangg franchise recreated as animated series

Talking about the animated series of Dabangg in an interview with a daily portal, Arbaaz Khan said that the "biggest USP" of Dabangg is that it is a family entertainer. They already had plans of expanding the Dabangg franchise further. Turning it into an animated series seemed to be the only logical decision according to Arbaaz.

The Dabangg producer also added in the interview that animated series as a medium offers greater creative freedom in terms of storytelling. Arbaaz Khan felt that one could create shorter, standalone stories "in lieu of longer narratives". Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey and his adventures will be portrayed in never-seen-before scenes and stories.

Salman Khan's Dabangg animated series will be created by the studio, Cosmos-Maya. They will create an animated version of the day-to-day life of Chulbul Pandey. Referring to their collaboration with the animation studio, Arbaaz Khan said that he was happy to be working with them. He added that they have formed an "organic" union as both Salman Khan's Dabangg franchise and the studio has been able to capture the attention of the Indian masses.

The iconic and main characters from the franchise will be reprised in the animated series. Sonakshi Sinha will also make a comeback as Rajjo, Chulbul's wife while the character of Prajapati, essayed by the late Vinod Khanna will also be reprised on the screen. The three iconic villains, Sonu Sood's Chhedi Singh, Prakash Raj's Bachha Bhaiya and Sudeep's Baali will also make a comeback in the animated series of Salman Khan's Dabangg.

In other news, Salman Khan released a song on Eid called Bhai Bhai. It is sung by Salman Khan in collaboration with Ruhaan Arshad. The lyrics of the song has been penned down by Salman Khan and Danish Sabri. Salman Khan took to his Instagram to share the news and added in the caption, "Maine aap subb ke liye kuch banaya hai, dekh ke batana kaisa laga... Aap subb ko eid mubarakh ... #BhaiBhai".

