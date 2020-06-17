Arbaaz Khan Reacts To Abhinav Kashyap's Allegation, Says 'We Are Taking Legal Action'

Recently, in an interview with a leading news portal, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan opened up over the allegations of director Abhinav Kashyap. Arbaaz Khan revealed that he is planning to take legal action against Abhinav Kashyap for spreading lies. Elaborating about the same, Arbaaz Khan also said that he does not know where these allegations are coming from.

Arbaaz Khan's response to Abhinav Kashyap's allegation

In another interview, with a noted news portal, he confirmed that the legal actions against Abhinav Kashyap have already taken, even before his post stating allegations (when Kashyap spoke about having differences with Arbaaz and Salman and led him to step down from the Dabangg franchise). Arbaaz further added that his family has had no communication with Abhinav since they started working on Dabangg 2. Arbaaz concluded saying that they parted ways with Abhinav Kashyap professionally.

In further conversation, Arbaaz Khan recalled and mentioned about Abhinav Kashyap's previous interviews during the making of Dabangg 2. He added that Kashyap could be seen making contradictory statements. In one of the interviews, Abhinav said that he felt happy to know that Arbaaz Khan will be directing Dabangg 2, added Arbaaz. Arbaaz continued and said that in another interview, Abhinav stated he would be the happiest if Dabangg 2's success can boost Arbaaz's career.

A few days back, post the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Abhinav Kashyap took to his Facebook page and in a detailed post, he alleged the Khans of sabotaging his career and went onto say how if anything happens to him, his post should be treated as a police statement. Abhinav’s accusations took the internet by storm. On the other side, his brother and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap have asked everyone to keep him out of this matter in a tweet as two years back Abhinav asked him to stay out of the latter's business.

Talking about Dabangg, the action-drama was the directorial debut of Abhinav Kashyap. The Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer was a major hit at the BO. After that, the second and third installment of the Dabangg franchise was directed by Arbaaz Khan and Prabhu Deva respectively.

