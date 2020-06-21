Arbaaz Khan Slams 'idle Minds' Amid Ongoing Rage Against Salman Khan After Sushant's Death

Arbaaz Khan has seemingly taken a jibe at the social media uproar following the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput last Sunday on June 14. The actor-producer posted a tweet on Sunday wherein he almost definitely implied that the age-old proverb 'An Idle Mind Is the Devil's Workshop' is befitting for netizens who have been dishing out their fury against nepotism, favoritism and bullying in the film industry with hateful claims hurled at his elder brother, actor Salman Khan.

Arbaaz wrote, “ An Idle Mind is the Devil’s Workshop. “ An English Proverb taught to us in school. I was too young to understand the deeper meaning of it then, but looking at what’s happening all around us, the old proverb makes a whole lot of sense."

Arbaaz Khan's tweet on Sunday morning follows Salman Khan's tweet on Saturday where he requested his ardent fans to pacify themselves amid the outrage against him. Sushant Singh Rajput ended his life last Sunday on June 14 and piqued netizens' interests in the possible motivation for his final action. With the widespread discussion about his Rajput's career and personal life, one of the alleged reasons, that has come to light, is the pressure of working in the nepotistic Hindi film industry.

A request to all my fans to stand with sushant's fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 20, 2020

In fact, Arbaaz Khan has also been targetted in the furor by Abhinav Singh Kashyap, director of Salman Khan starrer 2011 film Dabangg. Kashyap wrote a scathing post in which he alleged that Salman Khan and his family have been bullying him and accused them of sabotaging his career in the film industry.

Earlier this week, Abhinav Singh Kashyap had alleged that Salman Khan and his brothers sabotaged his projects after he directed the 2010 film Dabangg. He claimed, "The reason I moved out of making Dabangg 2 ten years ago is that Arbaaz Khan in collusion with Sohail Khan and family was trying to take control of my career by bullying me. Arbaaz Khan sabotaged my second project with Shree Ashtavinayak Films that I was signed up with by personally calling their head Mr. Raj Mehta and threatening him with dire consequences if they made a film with me. I had to return the signing money to Shree Ashtavinayak films and moved to Viacom Pictures. They did the same thing."

