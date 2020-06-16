Dabangg Director Abhinav Singh Kashyap Alleges Salman Khan & Kin Sabotaged His Work

Filmmaker Abhinav Singh Kashyap took to his social media and alleged that Salman Khan and his family have been bullying him. Abhinav Singh Kashyap directed the Salman Khan starrer Dabangg about 10 years back. He took to his social media and claimed that ever since the movie, Arbaaz Khan and Sohil Khan have been trying to take a hold of his career. He added that he was threatened and all his creative projects have been sabotaged by the family.

Abhinav Singh Kashyap claims Salman Khan and family bullied him

Abhinav Singh Kashyap shared a lengthy post and claimed that he has witnessed first hand bullying by the family. He wrote, "Arbaaz Khan on Dabangg and ever since. So here is my story 10 years after Dabangg. The reason I moved out of making Dabangg 2 ten years ago is because Arbaaz Khan in collusion with Sohail Khan and family was trying to take control of my career by bullying me. Arbaaz Khan sabotaged my second project with Shree Ashtavinayak Films that I was signed up with by personally calling their head Mr. Raj Mehta and threatening him with dire consequences if they made a film with me. I had to return the signing money to Shree Ashtavinayak films and moved to (another studio). They did the same thing. Only this time the sabotager was Sohail Khan and he intimidated the then CEO. My project was sabotaged and I was made to return my signing fee of Rupees 7 Crores plus interest of Ninety odd lacs. Its only then that (another studio) came to my rescue and we forged an enduring partnership for my film Besharam.” [sic]

Abhinav Singh Kashyap added, "Mr. Salman Khan and family sabotaged the release of the film and got their PROs to run a sustained negative smear campaign against me and my film BESHARAM before release. This scared the distributors from buying my film. Over the next few years, all my projects and creative endeavors have been sabotaged and I have been repeatedly threatened with life and rape threats given to/for the female members of my family. The sustained gaslighting and bullying destroyed my mental health and that of my family and led to my divorce and breaking up of my family in 2017. They erred and sent some of these threats as texts, sent to me as sms from several numbers. Armed with evidence, I went to the police in 2017 to file an FIR which they refused to register but registered a non-cognizable complaint. When the threats continued, I forced the police to trace the numbers but they couldn't be traced back to Sohail Khan (the suspected sender). My complaint remains open to date and I still have all the evidence. Let it be known that they are Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.” [sic]

Abhinav Singh Kashyap also spoke about how new talents are lured in by talent agencies and break their confidence to a point where they are pressured into signing a film. In the light of Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide, Abhinav Singh Kashyap stated why actors are likely to commit suicide. He wrote, "Over a period of few years, mostly the prime of any actor, the talent is repeatedly broken till they either commit suicide or they succumb to Prostitution and escort services (Yes male escorts also) to feed the ego and sexual appetite of the rich and powerful, not just in Bollywood but also in Corporate world and politics.” [sic]

