Abhinav Kashyap Put Forth 6 Explosive Allegations Against Salman Khan And Family; Read

Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap took to his social media to share some explosive posts in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death wherein he exposed some 'bitter truths' of the film industry. The director alleged that Salman Khan and his family have been bullying him for some time now. He had also directed the Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg about 10 years back. The filmmaker took to his social media and claimed that ever since the movie, Arbaaz Khan and Sohil Khan have also been trying to take a hold of his career. He added that he was even threatened and all his creative projects have been sabotaged by the family. The director made six massive allegations and revelations on his post which has taken the netizens by shock.

Here are the explosive six allegations made by Abhinav Kashyap against Salman Khan and the casting agencies

'Casting agencies are nothing less than a potential death trap'

Abhinav Kashyap alleged that all the renowned casting agencies and the agents are a potential 'death trap' in Bollywood. He also stated that Yash Raj Films' Talent Management Agency may have acted as a catalyst in Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The filmmaker wrote that having 'personally suffered' for a decade due to these agencies, he can confidently say that they are capable of ruining one's life and career.

The aftermath of a fall-out with a casting agency

Abhinav Kashyap revealed that the casting and talent agencies exploit the struggling actors who have to give up their right to make free choices when it comes to their films and has to work with very little money. He added that when an actor tries to escape from the clutches of these agencies, he is boycotted from the entire industry. Having no choice, these actors either succumb to prostitution or take a drastic step like suicide.

How Salman Khan's brothers, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan ruined his career

Abhinav Kashyap made a bold revelation on his post wherein he stated that after the success of his film Dabangg, Salman Khan and his brothers tried to take control of his entire career. He revealed how Arbaaz Khan sabotaged his project with the production house, Ashtavinayak Films by threatening the production company with 'dire consequences' if they worked with the filmmaker. The director also said how Sohail Khan also sabotaged his another project with Viacom Pictures wherein he also had to return his signing fee of about Rs 7 crores coupled with Rs 90 lakhs to the production house.

Please take a moment to read this post by Dabangg’s director, Abhinav Kashyap.

Please take a moment to read this post by Dabangg's director, Abhinav Kashyap.

He talks about how he has been bullied & mentally tortured by the bigwigs (Salman Khan & family) of Bollywood.

Salman Khan tried to stall the release of his movie Besharam

Abhinav Kashyap further wrote how Salman Khan and his family tried to smear-negative campaigning of his film Besharam starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. He alleged that the actor and his team also conducted a negative trolling against the film. He revealed how this affected the box-office collection of the movie.

He stated that Salman Khan and his family are his real enemies

Abhinav Kashyap boldly stated that his real enemies in the industries are Salman Khan and his family. He made some shocking allegations against the Kick actor and his family. He revealed how they can intimidate anyone using their political connections and ill-gotten money.

That he holds a strong grudge against Salman Khan and his family

Abhinav Kashyap wrote that he holds a strong grudge against the Jai Ho actor and his family only in Bollywood. He also urged the others to come out with their story who have suffered due to such misgivings in Bollywood. He described this as his own 'struggle' against Salman and his family.

