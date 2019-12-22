Dabangg 3: Salman Khan Starrer Trimmed On Day 2, Portions Reduced By 9 Mins From Runtime

Dabangg 3 that released just two days back, made around Rs 22-23 crores at the domestic box office. However, this is lower than the opening all trade analysts and critics anticipated it to have. And, while the numbers can still be deemed as impressive, they were still not up to the mark. And, now in stunning news for all fans and netizens, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted to inform the audience that the Salman Khan starrer has been trimmed on Day 2, by 9 minutes and around 40 seconds portions were reduced from the run time. The film released on 20th December and stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and others in pivotal roles.

Taran Adarsh reviews

#Xclusiv: #Dabangg3 trimmed on Day 2... 9 minutes, 40 seconds portions reduced from the run time. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2019

Dabangg 3 defeats Dabangg

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently took to Twitter to share the numbers that Dabangg 3 made at the box office and the Salman Khan-starrer did not disappoint at all. Dabangg 3 did a business of more than a whopping ₹ 20 Crores at the box office on its first day which surpassed the record that Dabangg's first installment had set on its first day. Dabangg, on its first day, did a business of around ₹ 14.5 Crores and became one of the highest openers across India that year. Dabangg 3 too, seems to continue the legacy as the film has already done more than ₹ 20 Crores' business at the box office.

#Dabangg3 hits ₹ 20 cr+ on Day 1 thanks largely to #SalmanKhan’s star power... Day 1 biz would’ve easily been much, much higher had it not been for the protests... Resultantly, biz kept fluctuating throughout the day... A substantial sum was lost due to this reason... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 21, 2019

