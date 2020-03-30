Are Salman Khan And Model-actor Waluscha De Sousa The New BFFs In B-Town?

Salman Khan and Waluscha De Sousa have reportedly been spending a lot of time together according to an entertainment portal. The duo is rumoured to be best friends according to various reports. These reports have also stated that Waluscha De Sousa and Salman have become really close to each other.

Salman Khan and Waluscha De Sousa — the New BFFs in B-Town?

Salman Khan is known for dominating the box office and has often stunned his fans with his films. Recently, it was revealed by several entertainment portals that Salman Khan is currently hanging out with Indian model and actor Waluscha De Sousa. It was reported by an entertainment portal that Salman Khan considers Waluscha De Sousa as one of his closest friends. The site even claimed that Salman Khan thinks of Waluscha De Sousa as his favourite person.

According to reports, Waluscha De Sousa and Salman Khan have been spotted together several times. Waluscha De Sousa was also reportedly set to star in Inshallah where she would be paired with Salman Khan. However, the film got shelved due to reasons unknown. According to a source who talked to one such portal, Salman Khan and Waluscha De Sousa are quite fond of each other and spend a lot of time together. The source even claimed that it will not be surprising to see romance blossoming between the two. The source, in conclusion, added that people closest to both the actors are very happy to see the bond that they share.

On the work front, Salman Khan will soon be seen in the much-awaited Radhe which is scheduled to release this year. Another project that is also quite anticipated by fans is the release of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. This film is expected to have a release in 2021.

