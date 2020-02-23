Anusha Dandekar's Bollywood BFFs: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar & Others

VJ Anusha Dandekar is an Indian actor and model who is also seen hosting reality shows like MTV Love School. The diva is known for her fashionable outfits and reportedly is soon going to launch a fashion line of her own. She has many Bollywood friends and often shares pictures with them on her Instagram account. Take a look at Anusha Dandekar's Bollywood BFFs.

Anusha Dandekar and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Anusha has been spotted at various events and on various occasions with Priyanka Chopra Jonas. She was also with the actor in Los Angeles where the Jonas Brothers performed for the ‘Sucker’ tour. She is mostly seen with them in the pictures or in the background. Moreover, the VJ took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself with Nick and PeeCee. In the picture, she can be seen looking gorgeous as ever as she struck a pose with the couple.

Anusha Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar

The actor recently posted a picture wishing Farhan Akhtar a very happy birthday with a long message. Actor Farhan Akhtar is dating Anusha’s sister Shibani Dandekar and the couple has been posting some adorable photos with each other for months. Recently, to celebrate Valentine’s Day, Farhan and Shibani took to their Instagram and wished each other in a quirky way.

Anusha Dandekar and Kartik Aaryan

The actor shared the above picture when they gathered together for the launch of Veet’s Men Hair Removal Cream. The brand unveiled popular Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan as the brand ambassador for Veet Men and gave a new hashtag #FindYourSexy for the campaign. In the picture, Anusha is looking pretty in an orange dress while Kartik is looking handsome in casual attire which includes a white shirt, black jeans and black jacket.

