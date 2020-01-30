Taapsee Pannu And Her Bollywood BFFs: From Vicky Kaushal To Bhumi Pednekar

Taapsee Pannu is undoubtedly one of the finest actors in the film industry, with her recent movie-outings that cemented her place in the list of versatile actors. Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Saand Ki Aankh opposite Bhumi Pednekar with whom her bond was very much appreciated. Here are some more of her rumoured BFFs in Bollywood.

Taapsee Pannu's friends in Bollywood

Vicky Kaushal

Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal were seen together in the movie Manmarziyaan where their fun camaraderie was appreciated by the majority of fans. They even appeared together in the chat show with host Neha Dhuiipia and showed a live example of their friendly banter. They share a close bond with each other, which is apparent from Taapsee's nickname for Vicky.

Taapsee Pannu mentioned in an interview that she does not consider Vicky as a hot guy but instead considers him as marriage material. They had a blast shooting for Manmarziyaan. Vicky's calm and composed nature matches perfectly with Taapsee's outgoing and chirpy nature, which makes the friendly pair look good on the screen when paired opposite each other.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu's friendship started on the sets of Saand Ki Aankh where they played the role of two elderly female sharpshooters, Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, from Uttar Pradesh. Their new budding friendship quickly caught everyone's eye as they are often seen supporting each other and having a gala time in the presence of each other. They even call themselves as "Jai-Veeru ki Jodi".

Saqib Saleem

Saqib Saleem and Taapsee were seen in an album song as well as in the movie Dil Juunglee together. Even though both have been rumoured to be dating, they have maintained that they enjoy each other's company and have never thought about dating. Both were seen finding comfort being fitness buddies while they were filming the movie together. Both being from Delhi share a natural comfort with each other and have mentioned their request to work with each other again due to their close ties.

Taapsee Pannu has many projects lined up for 2020. Apart from Thappad, she will share the screen space with actor Vikrant Massey in September 2020's release Haseen Dilruba. Her upcoming project Rashmi Rocket will see her portraying the role of a Gujarati athlete. Shabaash Mithu is another film which will release this year, telling the story of ace Indian cricket captain (women) Mithali Raj. She is also reported to be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film titled Sia Jia.

