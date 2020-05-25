Arjun Bijlani's Building In Mumbai Sealed After Resident Tests COVID-19 Positive

After Janhvi Kapoor’s house-helps were tested positive for the Coronavirus, it was recently reported that television actor Arjun Bijlani’s neighbour, who lives in another wing of the same complex, too, has been tested positive for the contagious disease. As per reports, the building has now been sealed by the officials. In an interview with a leading daily, Arjun Bijlani spoke about the situation in his area and revealed that he has already stocked up essential commodities for the next 14 days.

Adding to the same, Bijlani confessed that he is tensed, as he has a five-year-old son in the house and quarantining with his pet dog is going to be a big task. Speaking about his mother, Arjun Bijlani mentioned that he is grateful that his mother is not living with him and is currently managing her house with Arjun’s younger brother. Arjun Bijlani mentioned that if his mother was here, she would have been at risk too.

This comes after television actor Shivin Narang revealed that his apartment complex in Malad, Mumbai, has been sealed after a resident was found Covid-19 positive. If the reports are to be believed, actors Ankita Lokhande and Sakshi Tanwar also reside in the same apartment complex. Speaking about the same in an interview, Shivin revealed that a health official from the BMC turned up, enquiring about everyone’s health and travel history, and informed that they were sealing off the complex. Adding to the same, Shivin Narang mentioned that there was police security outside his house and the residents can only go till the gate to pick up delivery of essentials like groceries and medicines.

Coronavirus pandemic in India:

With more than 1,38,800 positive Coronavirus cases, India remains a COVID-19 hotbed in Asia, followed by China. Mumbai city of Maharashtra remains the worst-affected region in the country with more than 25,500 cases, followed by Ahmedabad and Delhi, which have reported nearly 9,500 and 13,400 cases respectively. As per the fresh reports presented by the news publications, more than 4000 people have died due to COVID-19 in the country. As per reports, India has now become the 10th worst COVID-hit country in the world after France and Turkey.

