Arjun Bijlani And Wife Neha Swamy Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary Lavishly At Home

Television actor Arjun Bijlani recently celebrated his 7th wedding anniversary with wife Neha Swami in a lavish and colorful manner at home. Arjun Bijlani also took to his social media to share some pictures and video which showcased the intimate yet stylish celebration of the couple. The picture has Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha posing with their adorable son near their beautifully and extravagantly decorated dining table.

Arjun Bijlani and his wife rung in their anniversary with a lavish decoration at home

The table can be seen laden with some fancy lamps, candles, and plants along with the many cakes which Arjun Bijlani and his wife received from their industry friends. On the backdrop of the table, one can see some beautiful pictures of the couple hung alongside the mirror with a string. Arjun Bijlani also shared a beautiful video wherein he showcases the extensive decoration of their anniversary celebration.

In one of the pictures, the happy couple, Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami can be seen posing for a gorgeous picture. Arjun Bijlani is seen looking dapper in a white shirt and black pants. While Neha looks lovely in black attire. In the final picture, Arjun Bijlani and Neha are seen posing with their son which makes way for an endearing family picture. Take a look at Arjun Bijlani's post.

Arjun Bijlani had a lovely message for wife Neha Swami on his post

The Miley Jab Hum Tum actor also had a heartfelt message for his wife in the post. He explained how he along with his wife have also witnessed the pandemic in their marital bliss. He also bestowed his wife with 'all the awards' for all their years of togetherness. The Naagin actor also thanked all their friends from the TV fraternity for sending them cakes on their special day. He also left a hilarious message saying that he would send them their own cake as a return gift.

The actor had also shared a beautiful video that had all his special moments with his wife on the occasion of his 7th wedding anniversary. Many of Arjun's industry friends like Karan Tacker, Mouni Roy, and Hina Khan had wished the couple on this special occasion. On the work front, Arjun Bijlani was recently seen in the web series State Of Siege: 26/11 which was a tribute to the bravery of the commandos during the 26/11 terror attacks on Mumbai.

