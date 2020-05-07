Vizag Gas Leak: Jay Bhanushali And Arjun Bijlani Sympathise With The Victims And Families

The Vizag gas leak incident has left the entire nation in shock, with at least 8 persons dead and hundreds hospitalised as well as evacuated. Many members of the film and TV fraternity have been taking to their social media handles to offer their condolences to the families of the deceased and affected.

Also Read: Vizag Gas Leak: Chiranjeevi, Sundeep Kishan & Other Celebs Offer Condolences Amid Tragedy

TV Celebrities offer condolences after Vizag gas leak

Jay Bhanushali offered his condolences to the families who have lost their near and dear ones in the Vizag gas leak. He also stated that the world will never be the same as before after the occurrences of these terrifying incidents.

Also Read: Vizag Gas Leak: Andhra Governor Orders 'war Footing' Rescue; Advises Mobilising Red Cross

Shocked to see #VizagGasLeak videos..what is happening in this world condolences to the family members who have lost there there dear ones in this chemical leak..looks like the world will never be the same like before. I hate you 2020 the worst year award goes to you — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) May 7, 2020

Television actor Arjun Bijlani also mourned the Vizag gas leak on his social media. He tweeted that the Vizag gas leak is indeed a sad incident. The actor also added that he hopes that the situation regarding the aftermath of the Vizag gas leak is brought under control before more people can be affected by this. Take a look at Arjun Bijlani's tweet on the Vizag gas leak.

The news of the #Vizag gas leaks is really sad . Hope the situation is brought under control before more people are affected. — Arjun Bijlani #MajorNikhilManikrishnan (@Thearjunbijlani) May 7, 2020

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actor Karan V Grover called the Vizag gas leak incident to be critical and depressing. While Gautam Rode tweeted that the visuals of the Vizag gas tragedy are extremely disturbing while offering his prayers to the victims. Nakuul Mehta called the Vizag gas tragedy to be a heartbreaking incident and advised everyone to exercise caution before viewing the visuals of the Vizag gas tragedy.

Also Read: Vizag Gas Leak: MoS Home Reddy Provides Update & Condolences; 'monitoring The Situation'

The visuals of the #VizagGasLeak are extremely disturbing! It is so disheartening to see these many people fall victim to this tragedy... Prayers go out to all those affected 🙏🏻 — Gautam Rode (@gautam_rode) May 7, 2020

Heartbreaking to hear about the extent of lives affected by the #VizagGasLeak . Shocking visuals. Please excercise caution before viewing them. — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) May 7, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.