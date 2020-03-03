Arjun Kapoor Joins Ladylove Malaika Arora For Her Mother’s Birthday Celebrations, See Pics

Arjun Kapoor seems to be going on the right note with girlfriend Malika Arora's family. Recently, the Panipat actor accompanied Malaika for her mother, Joyce Arora's birthday celebrations on Monday night. Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in a black full-sleeved T-shirt and grey pants which he matched with a baseball cap.

While Malaika looks pretty in a yellow ruffle attire. Joining them was also Malaika's son Arhaan. He opted for a casual grey full-sleeved T-shirt and faded blue pants. Malaika's younger sister, Amrita Arora was also in attendance and was accompanied by her husband Shakeel Ladak along with their two sons, Rayaan and Azaan. Check out the pictures.

Malaika spills the beans on her son Arhaan accepting her relationship with Arjun

Arjun and Malaika, along with her son Arhaan also posed for the paparazzi. Malaika's son Arhaan has reportedly accompanied her and Arjun in some of their earlier outings too. Malaika had revealed in an earlier interview with an esteemed publication that Arhaan has been quite accepting of her relationship with Arjun.

She said that the best way to approach such a situation is through honesty. She further added that it is important to tell your loved ones about what is happening in your life. However, she added that one should give them enough time to understand and process these things.

Arjun will soon be seen in the film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

She also hinted that she has had a conversation about her son Arhaan on her relationship with Arjun and that she is glad that everyone is in a much happier as well as in an honest space today. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been in a relationship for a very long time now but they confirmed it during Arjun's birthday last year. They shared a picture together on social media from their lovely outing in New York.

Rumour mills were abuzz with the news that the couple would soon tie the knot. However, both Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have rubbished these rumours. On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will soon be seen in the film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Parineeti Chopra whose first look was unveiled sometime back.

