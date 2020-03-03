Parineeti Chopra And Arjun Kapoor Starrer Ishaqzaade: Lesser Known Facts About The Film

Habib Faisal’s Ishaqzaade (2012) gained many praises and swapped all awards that year. The movie cast includes Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Gauhar Khan in lead roles. The plot of the film revolved around a Hindu man and a Muslim woman, who share a forbidden romance while fighting for the political supremacy of their respective families. Here are the lesser-known facts about Ishaqzaade.

Lesser known facts about Ishaqzaade

Ishaqzaade marked the acting debut of Arjun Kapoor.

The film is the debut of Parineeti Chopra in a lead role, as she made her acting debut with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011), in a supporting role.

The film was initially titled Tevar, that later changed to Ishaqzaade. Interestingly, the lead actor, Arjun Kapoor went on to act in a film titled Tevar (2015).

During the shoot of 'Chokra Jawaan', the temperature in Barabanki, UP dipped drastically. Arjun was to wear a wet vest and Gauahar, a tiny blouse. Everybody was worried as to whether they would be able to manage. But, ultimately the two of them completed the shoot on time and received a standing ovation from the whole unit.

During their shooting in Lucknow, Parineeti Chopra suffered a viral attack and was advised by a doctor to rest. However, the actor would do the scenes scheduled for the day and only then go to her hotel to rest.

There was a string of five days when the shooting could not start on time due to excessive fog and bad light. The entire unit would reach the set on time as per the call-sheets, get ready and then wait for the perfect time to start shooting.

Quite a few of the unit members would channel their energies into cricket, others would break into songs. The fog delayed the shoot but brought the unit-members closer.

While shooting a running sequence in Barabanki, Arjun Kapoor suffered a spasm in his hamstring muscle, which was very painful for him. But, despite of that, he finished the shot in a jiffy after just five minutes of rest.

It was a joke on set that director, Habib Faisal's favourite on the set was Pradeep, who was playing Banwra, an accompanist in Chand Baby's entourage. Whenever he was in frame with Arjun, Parineeti or Gauahar, Habib would first brief him, and then the rest. Also, on the dinner table, Habib would be constantly talking about Banwra. Arjun would jokingly act very upset about this.

