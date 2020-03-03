Malaika Arora Shows How To Slay Sober Colour Palette Outfits; See Pics

Malaika Arora has been always praised for her several stunning public appearances and splendid and up to mark red carpet looks. The Bollywood actor has succeeded in updating herself with trends in the fashion industry and always makes bold fashion statements. She turns heads whenever she steps out.

She is an active social media user and always keeps on updating her Instagram with her fashion posts. For any amateur, the Instagram account of the Chhaiya Chhaiya girl is the perfect place to get fashion inspiration from. Here, we have compiled a few pictures that prove that not only is loud, but the diva also stuns in sober colour outfits.

Malaika Arora’s sober colour outfits that are a true inspiration

In this picture, Malaika Arora is wearing a designer Lehenga and blouse with a dupatta on it. The colour of her outfit is from the sober colours palate.

Image courtesy: @malaikaaroraofficial

The actor is wearing an Indian traditional dress in which she stuns the Ghararas and short kurta look. The dupatta on it enhances the look further.

Image courtesy: @malaikaaroraofficial

Malaika Arora looks stunning in this sober colour pantsuit in which the shirt is cropped and full sleeves. She complimented the look with silver colour heels.

Image courtesy: @malaikaaroraofficial

The Chaiya Chaiya actor looks dazzling in this off-shoulder mustard colour dress. The dress has buttons and a belt tied in a bow style at the waist.

Image courtesy: @malaikaaroraofficial

