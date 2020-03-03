The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Malaika Arora Shows How To Slay Sober Colour Palette Outfits; See Pics

Bollywood News

Malaika Arora is an active social media user and always keeps on sharing her pictures in beautiful ensembles. Check out her sober, pastel colour outfits here-

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora has been always praised for her several stunning public appearances and splendid and up to mark red carpet looks. The Bollywood actor has succeeded in updating herself with trends in the fashion industry and always makes bold fashion statements. She turns heads whenever she steps out.

Also read | Malaika Arora's Beauty & Fitness Rituals For Her Fit Body And Flawless Skin; Read

She is an active social media user and always keeps on updating her Instagram with her fashion posts. For any amateur, the Instagram account of the Chhaiya Chhaiya girl is the perfect place to get fashion inspiration from. Here, we have compiled a few pictures that prove that not only is loud, but the diva also stuns in sober colour outfits.

Malaika Arora’s sober colour outfits that are a true inspiration

In this picture, Malaika Arora is wearing a designer Lehenga and blouse with a dupatta on it. The colour of her outfit is from the sober colours palate. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Image courtesy: @malaikaaroraofficial

Also read | Malaika Arora: Lesser-known Facts About The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' Actor

The actor is wearing an Indian traditional dress in which she stuns the Ghararas and short kurta look. The dupatta on it enhances the look further.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Image courtesy: @malaikaaroraofficial

Also read | Malaika Arora's Most Stunning Item Numbers Through The Years

Malaika Arora looks stunning in this sober colour pantsuit in which the shirt is cropped and full sleeves. She complimented the look with silver colour heels. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Image courtesy: @malaikaaroraofficial

The Chaiya Chaiya actor looks dazzling in this off-shoulder mustard colour dress. The dress has buttons and a belt tied in a bow style at the waist. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Image courtesy: @malaikaaroraofficial

Also read | Malaika Arora Knows Exactly How To Style White Tops And Here's The Proof

 

Promo Image Credit: Malaila Arora Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
BJP WANTS PM MODI TO 'RECONSIDER'
Congress
CONG SLAMS BJP OVER ALLEGED ATTACK
Nirbhaya
ASHA DEVI: PEOPLE LOSING FAITH
Jalil Parker
DR. JALIL PARKAR'S CORONAVIRUS FAQS
Karti Chidambaram
'TOXICITY OF SOCIAL MEDIA IS BANE'
Shikhar Dhawan
SHIKHAR DHAWAN POSTS GROOVY PICTURE