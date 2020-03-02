Malaika Arora's Diet: Check Out What The 'Munni Badnaam Hui' Actor Eats During The Day

Malaika Arora has transformed herself into a fine performer and the actor has made a special place in the hearts of her fans over the years. Fans often compliment Malaika Arora on her looks and physique. In her recent interview, the actor also talked about her diet and fitness. Take a look at what does Malaika Arora eat in a day.

What does Malaika Arora eat in a day?

Malaika Arora said that first thing in the morning she has is warm water and honey with coconut oil or ghee. She does not have breakfast because she follows intermittent fasting that is basically a type of diet where a person does not have anything for around about 12 to 16 hours a day. As per online portals, intermittent fasting helps in getting rid of various diseases. It also helps in losing weight and build muscle. Following that, there a specific time when a person eats during the day and a person should break their fast with a healthy meal instead of an unhealthy meal. She goes for a workout after her morning routine.

Malaika Arora also mentioned that she is a vegan and she directly has lunch after her workout. She said she eats rice, dal and vegetables. After her lunch, she has her last meal for the day at around 6:30 - 7 pm. Malaika Arora also said that she loves south Indian food. Malaika does not prefer to have a cheat day and often loves drinking red wine on special occasions.

What does Malaika Arora avoid eating

Malaika said that she does not like having white things that include processed sugar, too much salt, dairy products, gluten and more. She also talked about following a proper system that suits her body. Moreover, Malaika said that eating healthy makes her feel positive from within.

