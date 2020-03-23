Arjun Kanungo Calls His Role In Salman Khan’s 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' Difficult

Popular singer and music composer Arjun Kanungo is all set to venture in Bollywood. Arjun Kanungo will soon be seen in the Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Arjun Kanungo recently revealed in an interview with an online portal that he enjoyed the whole process a lot.

Arjun Kanungo further revealed that he did not think that his first-ever acting role would be this difficult. Arjun Kanungo also said that his character in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is not straightforward and that he has several shades to himself. Arjun Kanungo was also all praises for superstar Salman Khan and he revealed that the star helped him to get the emotions right on the set.

Arjun Kanungo will also be seen in an Anurag Kashyap directorial film

Arjun Kanungo has lent his voice for several hit tracks along with the popular song, Tu Na Mera. Apart from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Arjun Kanungo also has another film to his kitty. Arjun Kanungo has also finished shooting for another film which will be helmed by Anurag Kashyap. However, the post-production work of the film has been put on a hold owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.

But the singer is also keeping himself busy in this break. Arjun is reportedly working extensively on a 12 track album. The album will reportedly be coming out in the month of August or September.

Salman Khan was impressed by Arjun's crooning skills

Talking about Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, in an earlier interview, with an esteemed publication, Arjun revealed that he had first met Salman Khan nearly two years ago. After the two exchanged some pleasantries, Salman Khan also told Arjun that he really liked his songs. Salman Khan then went on to offer Arjun an opportunity to sing a song for his next film at that time, Race 3. The song was to reportedly feature Saqib Saleem and Jacqueline Fernandez but it was unfortunately never released. However, after the release of Arjun's track Baarishein, Salman Khan was mightily impressed with him and went on to offer him a role in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

