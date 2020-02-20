Arjun Kanungo Reveals Why Fans Will Love The New Romantic Track 'Tum Na Ho'

The recently released love song, Tum Na Ho by singer Arjun Kanungo is receiving rave reviews from music lovers. The singer recently gave an interview where he shared his idea behind the making of this song. He also revealed why he likes making songs of varied genres.

In a recent interview, Arjun Kanungo went on to reveal that he believes in giving his fans a wide range of songs, therefore he felt Tum Na Ho was something that his fans would like. He also said that Tum Na Ho is a wonderful love song with a very fresh soundscape. Arjun also said that he feels like singing the song and also grooving to it all the time.

The composer oif the song M. Ajay Vaas during an interview with a famous portal said that the song is very precious to him as it is one of those songs that has come straight for his heart. He also revealed that he is a fan of Arjun Kanungo and is very glad that Arjun and Prakriti sang this song together. On the other hand, Prakriti Kakar said that the song has a very cool approach as it highlights the idea of a long-distance relationship and is also going to be very relatable. Listen to the song below.

As soon as Arjun Kanungo released the song, Tum Na Ho, fans went on to compliment the singer for the melodious track. Here are a few of the fan reations to the song.

It is just amazing song bro. Just amazing!!!!! — Tarique Ejaz Khan (@TariqueEjazKhan) February 20, 2020

#TumNaHo IS LOVE ❤ I am continuously humming this line "Tum Na Ho toh kya fer ohoo dil tere pass h." Loved its music and the video too! 🎶 — Reeva Fanungo (@ReevaTheFanungo) February 20, 2020

Image courtesy: Arjun Kanungo Instagram

