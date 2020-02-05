Union Budget
Arjun Kanungo And Jonita Gandhi's New Love Track Releases Ahead Of Valentine's Day; WATCH

Music

Arjun Kanungo and Jonita Gandhi are seen together in a new romantic track Dil Kho Ke, which is released ahead of Valentine's Day. Check out the video here-

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
arjun kanungo

Arjun Kanungo has won hearts with his heart warming singles and Jonita Gandhi began her singing debut in Bollywood through Chennai Express. Now, the two are seen together in a new romantic track ahead of Valentine’s day. Read to know more.

Also Read | Ahead Of Arjun Kanungo's Concert In Pune, Here Is A List Of His Popular Romantic Tracks

Arjun Kanungo and Jonita Gandhi’s new love song

A few days ago, friends Arjun Kanungo and Jonita Gandhi launched a romantic balled song named Dil Kho Ke. It is sung by Arjun Kanungo and Jonita Gandhi, with music composed by Arjun. Razik Mujawar and Arjun Kanungo have penned downed the lyrics. 

The romantic track shows that some things are just meant to be. And, falling in love with someone who matches your beliefs, values and interests is a match made in heaven. It is released on Universe Music India channel on YouTube. Check out the song below.

Also Read | Jonita Gandhi: Top Songs Of The Artist That You Must Listen To

Check out the 'Dil Kho Ke' song video

Also Read | Valentine's Day 2020: Best Bollywood Romantic Movies Of 2000's To Binge-watch On This Day

In an interview with a leading daily, Arjun Kanungo said that it is an upbeat track with a message that is important. He hopes that this Valentine's Day, everyone enjoys the song as much as they did while creating it. Jonita Gandhi added that the song does a good job of capturing the thoughts of our current generation. It is a peppy romantic number that describes this generation and its needs, when it comes to love and relationship.

As the song is released ahead of Valentine’s day it has gained good responses. It has more than 1 million views on its official video on YouTube. Check what some fans are saying about it-

Also Read | Salman Khan's Upcoming Film 'Radhe:Your Most Wanted Bhai' To Cast Singer Arjun Kanungo

Arjun Kanungo will soon be seen on the big screen in the much-awaited film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film stars Salman Khan in the lead role, along with Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the movie is slated to release in Eid 2020.

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
