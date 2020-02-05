Arjun Kanungo And Jonita Gandhi's New Love Track Releases Ahead Of Valentine's Day; WATCH

Arjun Kanungo has won hearts with his heart warming singles and Jonita Gandhi began her singing debut in Bollywood through Chennai Express. Now, the two are seen together in a new romantic track ahead of Valentine’s day. Read to know more.

Arjun Kanungo and Jonita Gandhi’s new love song

A few days ago, friends Arjun Kanungo and Jonita Gandhi launched a romantic balled song named Dil Kho Ke. It is sung by Arjun Kanungo and Jonita Gandhi, with music composed by Arjun. Razik Mujawar and Arjun Kanungo have penned downed the lyrics.

The romantic track shows that some things are just meant to be. And, falling in love with someone who matches your beliefs, values and interests is a match made in heaven. It is released on Universe Music India channel on YouTube. Check out the song below.

Check out the 'Dil Kho Ke' song video

In an interview with a leading daily, Arjun Kanungo said that it is an upbeat track with a message that is important. He hopes that this Valentine's Day, everyone enjoys the song as much as they did while creating it. Jonita Gandhi added that the song does a good job of capturing the thoughts of our current generation. It is a peppy romantic number that describes this generation and its needs, when it comes to love and relationship.

As the song is released ahead of Valentine’s day it has gained good responses. It has more than 1 million views on its official video on YouTube. Check what some fans are saying about it-

Dil kehra hai milege nazar dil khoke #Dilkhoke @jonitamusic what a song what a voice 😍😍 of yours — kamesh rishi (@rishiii328) January 31, 2020

Love love love it so much ❤️😍 and as expected it's cute! Hearing this on loop🎶 #DilKhoKe https://t.co/da9s23GsWx — HEERA PATEL (@mheera65) February 1, 2020

@arjun_kanungo @jonitamusic the song #DilKhoKe is amazing! I just can't wait to see it in video! Yes you are right Arjun, we must see it with video because now itself I can imagine how cute and beautiful the video is going to be! Waiting 😍❤️⏳ — HEERA PATEL (@mheera65) January 30, 2020

Arjun Kanungo will soon be seen on the big screen in the much-awaited film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film stars Salman Khan in the lead role, along with Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the movie is slated to release in Eid 2020.

