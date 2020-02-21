Arjun Kanungo Shares His Excitement As He Bags A Role In Salman Khan's 'Radhe'

Arjun Kanungo, who is most known for his chartbuster music videos, is soon going to make act in Salman Khan's Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai. Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai will be an action film in the same vein as many other Salman Khan films, and is set to release on May 22, 2020. Recently, Arjun Kanungo, in an interview with a leading daily, shared the details of how he landed his role and talked about how excited he was to be working with superstar Salman Khan.

Arjun Kanungo excitedly reveals how he got to work with Salman Khan

In the interview, Arjun Kanungo revealed that he had first met Salman Khan nearly two years ago. After the two exchanged pleasantries, Salman Khan told Arjun Kanungo that he really liked Arjun's songs. Salman then even offered Arjun an opportunity to sing a song for his next film at that time, Race 3. The song was to feature Saqib Saleem and Jacqueline Fernandez but it was unfortunately never released.



However, after Salman Khan saw Arjun Kanungo's music video for the song Baarishein, he was truly impressed by Arjun's on-screen presence. Salman then offered Arjun the lead role in his next film, Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai. Arjun Kanungo further revealed that Salman did not want him to play the role of a good boy hero and wanted him to do something out-of-the-box for his debut.

Arjun Kanungo later praised Salman Khan, saying that the superstar could not be ignored anytime he walked into a room, as he had an impressive presence that everyone could feel. The debutant actor also said that he had a lot to learn from Salman and Prabhu Deva, who have both been mentoring him. Directed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai will also star Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, and Bharath in prominent roles.

