When Arjun Kapoor And The Cast Of '2 States' Talked About The First Song In The Film

The film 2 States, starring Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead, narrates the love story of a cross-culture couple. The movie released in 2014 marked the directorial debut of Abhishek Varman. Soon after the release of the film, the makers released the behind-the-scene videos of all the songs. Here is a look at what the cast and crew have to say about the first song Locha-E-Ulfat from the film.

Locha-E-Ulfat making video has all the cast and crew members of the Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer talking about shooting the song. While Arjun Kapoor seems intimated by the Locha-E-Ulfat and its lyrics, Alia Bhatt loves that the pep number is the first song of the movie. Locha-E-Ulfat was sung by Benny Dayal, while the lyrics were penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song was composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and choreographed by Remo D'Souza. Mesmerised and amused by Locha-E-Ulfat, here's what the crew had to say about the song:

For the unversed, 2 States was based on Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name. Besides Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, 2 States cast also had Amrita Singh, Revathy, and Rohit Roy in pivotal roles. The movie was bankrolled by Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala under their respective banners. The Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer reportedly collected Rs 175 crores at the box office.

What's next for Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt?

Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer was initially slated to hit the marquee on March 20, 2020, however, the film has been pushed due to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, is reported to be a superhero flick. The upcoming movie will reportedly hit the marquee in December 2020. Besides the upcomer, Alia Bhatt has a slew of movies at different stages of production.

