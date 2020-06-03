Arjun Kapoor Follows These Hollywood Personalities On Social Media

Arjun Kapoor is one of the most active social media users in Bollywood. He has been constantly taking to his social media handle to post photos and videos. He has a huge fan following and it is also extended to his social media handle. Arjun Kapoor has also been following several personalities from his social media handle. Read more to know about Hollywood celebs that Arjun Kapoor follows:

Hollywood celebs followed by Arjun Kapoor

Catherine Reitman

Catherine Reitman is an actor and writer. The 39-year-old actor comes from a rich cultural background and has French, Canadian, and Slovakian roots. She has appeared in several films and is currently working as the lead character of Workin' Moms. The show is currently in its fourth season and features Reitman in the role of Kate Foster. The show has been well received by the fans.

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew David McConaughey is considered one of the most bankable actors in Hollywood. He is known for films like Dallas Buyers Club, Interstellar, and Dazed and Confused, among many others. In the year 2021, he went on to tie the knots with Camila Alves. The 50-year-old actor has gone on to garner several accolades for his performance in the movies.

Sam Hargrave

Sam Hargrave is an American stuntman who was recently seen in the Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction. He has also worked as a stuntman for films like Atomic Blonde, The King of Fighters, and Acts of Violence. Hargrave directed Extraction, which was his first project as a feature film director.

ALSO READ | Mark Wahlberg, Gwyneth Paltrow Would Be Prefect For Hollywood's 'Kehne Ko Hamsafar Hai'

Janina Gavankar

Janina Gavankar is an American actor and musician with Indian and Dutch roots. She is known for playing the role of Diana Thomas in the show Sleepy Hollow. She has also starred in several Hollywood films and TV shows like Space Force, Hell's Kitchen, Arrow, The Vampire Diaries, and True Blood. She has played the lead in several shows.

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash For Photoshopping Daughter North's Photo

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck is considered to be one of the most bankable Hollywood actors. He has also worked as a director. He is known for films like Gone Girl, Justice League, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Dogma. After playing the role of Batman in the DCU films, he has gained a worldwide fan base.

ALSO READ | World Bicycle Day 2020 Images That You Must Check Out

ALSO READ | Here Are Some 'Lockdown 5.0' And 'Unlock 1.0' Hilarious Memes; Check It Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.