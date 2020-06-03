Arjun Kapoor's Song 'Barbaadiyaan': See How The Song From 'Aurangzeb' Was Shot

Yash Raj Films took it upon themselves to upload a video that gives fans a peek into how famous songs in movies are made. A while back, the production company uploaded a video on their YouTube channel that showed how the song Barbaadiyaan was shot, directed, scripted and made. The song comes from Arjun Kapoor's film Aurangazeb and features Sasheh Aagha in it. The video features the makers of the song and its production heads like Prabhu Deva and Amartya Rahut, who talk about how the song was shot. Even Arjun Kapoor and Sasheh Aagha discuss the song.

The song goes out to the younger generation

The six-minute video starts with a couple of random shots of the song and then moves on to Arjun Kapoor explaining how the song needed to be a party song. Sasheh Aagha, who also sang the song, comes on next to give her opinion and says that the song goes out to the younger generation that wants to party and do crazy things. She says that even the lyrics of the song match the filming. Amartya Rahut then explains as the theme of the film is a bit dark, it was difficult to shoot a song which had to be a party-type inclusion shot but somehow they managed.

As the film portrays Arjun Kapoor in dual roles, Arjun Kapoor explains how the song makes the audience understand the differences in his two roles as well. Throughout the video, Prabhu Deva is seen directing the dance steps of both the actors. Prabhu deva also talks about how hard the shoot was and explains that everyone by the end of the song was pretty much exhausted.

In the video, the audience also gets to know that the bike ride scene in the song was actually Prabhu Deva's idea. He says in the video that he envisioned the characters in fancy clothes, riding a bike in the night and that it would go great in the song. Altogether the video shows the entire shoot of the song in detail, to which many fans commented that they never knew the amount of hard work that went into making one song and commended the actors and makers of the song.

