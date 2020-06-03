Shraddha Kapoor Or Alia Bhatt: Who's Better In The Lead With Arjun Kapoor?

Arjun Kapoor was last seen sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon in Ashutosh Gowarikar's Panipat. He will next be seen in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar as Pinkesh ''Pinky" Dahiya which features Parineeti Chopra along with Arjun Kapoor.

Although Arjun Kapoor's on-screen chemistry with Parineeti Chopra is widely popular, his performance with actors like Shraddha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have also garnered massive attention. Read on to know about his work with Shraddha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor worked together in the film Half Girlfriend. The Mohit Suri directorial features the two in the lead roles. Having a run time of 130 minutes, the plot of the 2017 movie revolves around a guy named Madhav Jha (Arjun Kapoor) and his college love. However, Madhav is soon disappointed to learn that the girl he likes does not have any romantic feelings for him. Shraddha Kapoor essays the role of Riya Somani.

Although the film received mixed reviews from the audience, there are a few highlights that grabbed the attention of the viewers. The flick features iconic locations like Times Square and UN Headquarters. The film featuring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor was declared as 'below average' by Box Office India. However, the movie managed to bag several awards and accolades for its melodious soundtrack. Songs like Baarish, Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga, and others were nominated for several awards including Mirchi Music Awards. The movie is available on Netflix. It has 4.4 stars on IMDb and 22% ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Directed by Abhishek Varman, the 2014 romantic-comedy-drama flick 2 States features Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in prominent roles. The flick also features Ronit Roy, Amrita Singh, Revathi Nair, and Shiv Kumar Subramaniam in pivotal roles. 2 States features Arjun Kapoor essaying the lead role of Krish Malhotra who is seen pursuing MBA in an elite college. He later falls for a classmate, Ananya Swaminathan (Alia Bhatt), and the plot revolves around their love story.

The 150 minutes long narrative is filmed in various locations, with major sequences filmed in India. Some scenes were filmed in Chennai, IIT Delhi, IIM Ahmedabad, and several other locations. The soundtrack composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy gained widespread appreciation. Some notable songs featuring Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt include Offfo and Mast Magan. Declared as 'superhit' by Box Office India, the movie bagged 6.9 stars on IMDb and 44% ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

