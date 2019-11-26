Arjun Kapoor To Team Up With Father Boney Kapoor For The First Time

Arjun Kapoor who is currently promoting his upcoming movie Panipat might soon be seen working for his father. The actor will reportedly be doing a film with his producer father Boney Kapoor for the first time in his career. It has been reported that the name of the movie is Comali, and it is the remake of a Tamil film.

It has been reported that Arjun Kapoor himself has revealed a few details about the movie. He stated that the film is the remake of a Tamil film with the same name. He added that since the movie is a remake, the makers want to work on the script and then plan the dates and look into other details. Arjun revealed that the rights for the movie have been acquired and the work on the script is still going on.

The script is being tailored for being suitable for the Hindi audience. As mentioned in the report, Arjun went on to say that once the script is finalised, the makers will then get the director and the cast and crew on board. He added that the timeline of when the shooting will start has not been confirmed, but he hopes that the filming starts by next year.

Reports have stated that Comali is the story of a person who has been in coma for 16 years. The movie is a comedy take on how he has to struggle in order to get his life back on track. audiences thoroughly enjoyed the Tamil version of the movie, and the movie went on to be a hit. There have been talks about the movie being remade in many languages. However, Boney Kapoor has now reportedly acquired the rights to remake the movie in various languages. The Tamil version stars Jayam Ravi opposite Kajal Aggarwal.

