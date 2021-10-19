Arjun Kapoor Announces Break From Social Media To Focus On Work, Says 'Time To Disappear'

Arjun Kapoor is a busy actor with several projects in his pipeline. The actor was last seen in the horror-comedy film Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan. He is all set to play the lead antagonist in the upcoming flick Ek Villain 2. While the actor is currently at a crucial point in shooting, he has decided to stay away from distractions and has taken a temporary break from social media.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun Kapoor announced he is taking a break from social media. The actor shared a story and wrote, "Time to disappear." As per a report by ANI, the actor chose to go for a digital detox and focus on an important shoot for the film. A source told ANI, "He (Arjun Kapoor) is currently shooting some very important scenes for Ek Villain 2 and he wants to completely surrender to the process. He will be vanishing from social media for the next four to five days till he doesn't finish the important shooting sequence." Ek Villain 2 is the sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor. The upcoming also stars Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham.

Arjun Kapoor's last Instagram post

Arjun Kapoor last wished his uncle Sanjay Kapoor on his birthday via Instagram, sometime before he announced his break. The actor shared a photo with Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor. He also wrote a heartfelt but funny note for Sanjay. He wrote, "Happy birthday to the nicest soul the wittiest man & someone who can make people laugh all the time... love you @sanjaykapoor2500 but I’m still funnier than you..." Sanjay Kapoor reacted to the post and wrote, "I don’t think so, but you’re a close 2nd."

Arjun Kapoor has several films in his pipeline. The actor will star in the upcoming drama film Ek Villain 2. He also has Kuttey and The Ladykiller in his pipeline. As per ANI, the actor is excited about his upcoming films as they are all very diverse. He is also waiting for several more announcements. He said, "I am excited about my line-up as it's a great mix of masala commercial films like Ek Villain Returns and also genre-bending entertainers like Kuttey and The Ladykiller. I have a few more announcements lined up and they are all equally diverse from a script point of view."

Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor