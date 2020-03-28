Arjun Kapoor Reveals Whether He Would Like To Collaborate With Katrina Kaif

Bollywood fans are aware of the close bond Arjun Kapoor and Katrina Kaif share. Both the actors are often seeing getting into funny banters on social media. Recently, Katrina Kaif shared a video on her social media account where she was doing the dishes at home. On the same video, Arjun Kapoor was quick enough to leave a funny comment which caught everyone's attention. Arjun Kapoor commented on the video calling Katrina Kaif 'Kantaben 2.0' and he even called her to his house.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor's Fans Want Him To Go Live With A Power Couple; Find Out Who Is It

Also Read: Katrina Kaif's Superb Reply To Deepika Padukone's 'plagiarism' Charge Is A Must-see

Arjun Kapoor had an Ask Me session on Instagram. During the session, fans asked Arjun Kapoor if he would want to collaborate with Katrina Kaif in a film. To this, Arjun Kapoor replied saying that it depends on the material of the script and Katrina Kaif's response. Arjun Kapoor even mentioned Katrina Kaif in his story. He also added that Katrina Kaif is one of the most sporting actors when he troubles her on and off Instagram.

Here's a look at Arjun Kapoor's reply

Some time ago, amid the Janta Kurfew, Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan even video called each other. The trio shared the screenshot of the same on their social media account. Check out the picture here.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was busy promoting her upcoming film Sooryavanshi. The film was scheduled to hit the screens on March 24, 2020. But due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, the release date of the film has been postponed further. The film also features Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty and bankrolled by production companies - Dharma Productions, Reliance Entertainment, Cape of Good Films.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Bemoans 'plagiarism In The Times Of COVID-19', Blames Katrina Kaif

Also Read: Katrina Kaif And Arjun Kapoor's Instagram Banter Will Make You Smile

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.