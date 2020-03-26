The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Katrina Kaif And Arjun Kapoor's Instagram Banter Will Make You Smile

Bollywood News

Arjun Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a video of him wearing a face mask, Katrina Kaif leaves a quirky comment on his post. Read here to know more

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Katrina Kaif

Arjun Kapoor is quite active on Instagram as he is always seen sharing several pictures and videos giving fans a glimpse of his professional and personal life. Arjun Kapoor recently posted a video sharing his beauty secrets with fans.

Arjun Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a video of him wearing a face mask posing in different angles along with a quirky song in the background. Along with the video, Arjun Kapoor also wrote in Hindi telling his fans they might be wondering the secret to his glowing skin. He went on to say that it were his different face masks. Check out the video below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

 

As soon as Arjun Kapoor posted the video, many of his friends and fans went on to give a quirky reply to his post. Among his friends was Katrina Kaif who also commented on the video. She commented saying “looking fresh” to which Arjun Kapoor replied in Hindi saying 'Thank you, madam'. Check out the comment below.

katrina kaif, Arjun Kapoor's videos, arjun kapoor on instagram, katrina and arjun

Arjun Kapoor and Katrina Kaif

Arjun Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are always seen indulging in a fun banter as they keep commenting on each other’s posts and supporting each other at the time of need. The duo along with Varun Dhawan was seen having a video call as they could not meet in person. The three seemed very happy on the video call. Check out a few pictures below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Also read | Arjun Kapoor Leaves Hilarious Comment On Katrina Kaif’s 'sweeping' Video, See Here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Also read | Katrina Kaif Opens Up About Relationship Status, Bond With Salman Khan And Alia Bhatt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TEAM ARJUN KAPOOR (@teamarjun) on

Also read | Arjun Kapoor Has Epic Nickname For Katrina Kaif As She Washes Dishes

Also read | Katrina Kaif Denies Reports Of Collaborating With #MeToo Accused Vikas Bahl

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
COVID19: CASES IN DELHI RISE TO 36
Rahul Gandhi
RAHUL GANDHI BACKS RELIEF PLAN
Sitharaman
DBT PACKAGE
Rohit sharma
ROHIT URGES PEOPLE TO STAY HOME
Health ministry
HEALTH MINISTRY ON CORONA MYTH
Trump
TRUMP SLAMS WHO