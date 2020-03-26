Katrina Kaif And Arjun Kapoor's Instagram Banter Will Make You Smile

Arjun Kapoor is quite active on Instagram as he is always seen sharing several pictures and videos giving fans a glimpse of his professional and personal life. Arjun Kapoor recently posted a video sharing his beauty secrets with fans.

Arjun Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a video of him wearing a face mask posing in different angles along with a quirky song in the background. Along with the video, Arjun Kapoor also wrote in Hindi telling his fans they might be wondering the secret to his glowing skin. He went on to say that it were his different face masks. Check out the video below.

As soon as Arjun Kapoor posted the video, many of his friends and fans went on to give a quirky reply to his post. Among his friends was Katrina Kaif who also commented on the video. She commented saying “looking fresh” to which Arjun Kapoor replied in Hindi saying 'Thank you, madam'. Check out the comment below.

Arjun Kapoor and Katrina Kaif

Arjun Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are always seen indulging in a fun banter as they keep commenting on each other’s posts and supporting each other at the time of need. The duo along with Varun Dhawan was seen having a video call as they could not meet in person. The three seemed very happy on the video call. Check out a few pictures below.

