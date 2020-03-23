Arjun Kapoor's Fans Want Him To Go Live With A Power Couple; Find Out Who Is It

Arjun Kapoor is known to be very active on social media. He is currently spending his time at home because of the Coronavirus pandemic, just like the rest of the country. The actor has also turned to Instagram to kill the boredom that comes with self-isolation. Arjun Kapoor went live on Instagram and interacted with his fans. Many fans joined the session and interacted with Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor's fans want him to go live with Virushka

During this session, one of the fans had a special request for Arjun Kapoor. The fans asked Arjun Kapoor to go live with popular celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Arjun Kapoor acknowledged this request and replied to the fan. The Ki & Ka actor replied saying "Go live with Virushka? I don't think they will go live from their home. They are very private people so I don't think they will go live from there”. This reply from the actor impressed all his followers.

He also posted a series of stories on his Instagram account. In the story, he appreciated the unsung heroes. This is what the actor mentioned: "Today was special but …. So we have clapped for the unsung heroes and its made us all bond at this time of need but the test begins now. This isn’t a holiday, this isn’t over its only just begun…. Stay safe and take every precaution possible. Take care guys. The next few weeks will define the country and its people lives forever. Our time actually starts now".

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was busy promoting his upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. In the movie, he is sharing the screen space with his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra. The trailer of the film received a massive response from the audience. The film was supposed to hit the screens on March 20, but due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the release date of the film has been postponed.

