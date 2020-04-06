Arjun Kapoor Donates To PM-CARES, Other Charities To Fight COVID-19; Urges Fans To Support

As the country grapples to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, the Bollywood film fraternity is setting an example for masses across the nation, as many stars have donated generously to contain the spread of the on-going global threat. Stars like Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Priyanka Chopra have donated their bit to the PM Cares Fund. The recent to join the list is Bollywood heartthrob Arjun Kapoor. Recently, Arjun Kapoor, on social media, revealed that he has done his bit by donating to the Government relief fun and also urged the citizens of the country to do the same.

Arjun Kapoor's big donation

Recently, Arjun Kapoor took to his Twitter handle to issue an official statement, announcing his donation to the PM Cares Fund to combat the battle against Coronavirus. The Statement issued by Arjun Kapoor reads:

"India is in the midst of a crisis and as responsible citizens, we need to do our bit for our fellow brothers and sisters in need. I am trying my best to help as many people as possible by donating to the: PM Cares Fund Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund Give India, which is working non-stop to provide cash in the hands of daily wage workers who have lost their jobs and have no source of Income during the lockdown. The Wishing Factory, who is doing remarkable work for thalassemia patient from the low-income group so that they receive a blood transfusion during the lockdown, especially since blood transfusion is not included in other essential services. Federation of Western India Cine Employees- my industry's backbone. The people without whom no film can be shot/made. We all regard them as our family. We can only fight COVID-19 if we stand united. I urge all of you to come forward and support the best of your abilities." 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jVkxfQvtja — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) April 6, 2020 Also Read | Arjun Kapoor Wishes His ‘dancing Partner’ Belated Birthday With A Chubby Throwback Pic

Bollywood celebs who donated generously

This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/dKbxiLXFLS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 28, 2020

It is the absolute need of the hour to rise together as a Nation.

Whatever I am, whatever money I’ve earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us I am contributing Rs. 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund.

I URGE all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible 🙏🏻 https://t.co/AzTT3lWHtr — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 30, 2020

Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 30, 2020

