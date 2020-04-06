The Debate
Arjun Kapoor Donates To PM-CARES, Other Charities To Fight COVID-19; Urges Fans To Support

Bollywood News

Recently, Arjun Kapoor donated to Maharashtra CM Relief Fund, PM-CARES and other funds and lauded the govt's efforts to contain the spread of the Coronavirus

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
arjun kapoor

As the country grapples to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, the Bollywood film fraternity is setting an example for masses across the nation, as many stars have donated generously to contain the spread of the on-going global threat. Stars like Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Priyanka Chopra have donated their bit to the PM Cares Fund. The recent to join the list is Bollywood heartthrob Arjun Kapoor. Recently, Arjun Kapoor, on social media, revealed that he has done his bit by donating to the Government relief fun and also urged the citizens of the country to do the same.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor Starrer 'Ki And Ka' Has Interesting Facts That You Should Know; Read Here

Arjun Kapoor's big donation

Recently, Arjun Kapoor took to his Twitter handle to issue an official statement, announcing his donation to the PM Cares Fund to combat the battle against Coronavirus. The Statement issued by Arjun Kapoor reads:

"India is in the midst of a crisis and as responsible citizens, we need to do our bit for our fellow brothers and sisters in need. I am trying my best to help as many people as possible by donating to the:

 PM Cares Fund

Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund

Give India, which is working non-stop to provide cash in the hands of daily wage workers who have lost their jobs and have no source of Income during the lockdown.

The Wishing Factory, who is doing remarkable work for thalassemia patient from the low-income group so that they receive a blood transfusion during the lockdown, especially since blood transfusion is not included in other essential services.

Federation of Western India Cine Employees- my industry's backbone. The people without whom no film can be shot/made. We all regard them as our family.

We can only fight COVID-19 if we stand united. I urge all of you to come forward and support the best of your abilities."

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor Wishes His ‘dancing Partner’ Belated Birthday With A Chubby Throwback Pic

Bollywood celebs who donated generously

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor & Kartik Aaryan Share Throwback Pics; Their Hair Catches Netizens' Attention

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor Wishes His ‘dancing Partner’ Belated Birthday With A Chubby Throwback Pic

 

 

