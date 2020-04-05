Arjun Kapoor & Kartik Aaryan Share Throwback Pics; Their Hair Catches Netizens' Attention

The 21-day lockdown has Bollywood celebrities taking strolls down the memory lane and posting their throwback pictures on social media as they reminisce the good old days. Ishaqzaade actor Arjun Kapoor shared an interesting mohawked look from a year ago when he had shaved his head for his role as Sadashiv Rao in Ashutosh Gowariker's last film Panipat. The actor stunned his fans and followers who thought he had cut his hair during the lockdown.

However, the actor clarified that it was a throwback picture in the comments on the post. He shared the update and revealed his plans of watching Martin Scorsese's film Taxi Driver for Saturday night. He captioned the post, "Getting ready for it & feeling Buzzed about my Saturday night !!! #taxidriver #weekendvibe #mohawked".

Have a look:

Meanwhile, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Kartik Aaryan seems to be missing the wind in his lustrous locks while being stuck at home due to the coronavirus outbreak that has pushed the nation into a lockdown. He shared a throwback picture of himself where he can be seen onboard a yacht or a motorboat with his spectacular hair grabbing attention in the wind. He gave a funny caption to the post, "Udein jab jab Zulfein meri 👶🏻, You can Lockdown a Man, You cant Lockdown his Hair".

Have a look:

Bollywood celebrities have been posting throwback pictures and videos as they go through their archives during the lockdown. Many have also shared their home activities on social media to entertain their fans while the nation remains under lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak. As on date, the deadly virus has claimed 75 lives with more than 3000 confirmed cases across the country.

