Arjun Kapoor Wishes His ‘dancing Partner’ Belated Birthday With A Chubby Throwback Pic

Lately, Arjun Kapoor has been quite active on his Instagram handle. Be it spreading awareness about COVID-19 or sharing his movie recommendation, he has been making headlines. The actor has recently shared a throwback picture in which the chubby old Arjun can be seen. Read to know more.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor's New Three Steps Greet And Meet Way To Maintain Social Distancing; Watch

Arjun Kapoor wishes Aarti Shetty with a throwback pic

Arjun Kapoor, who has more than 11 million followers on Instagram, shared a throwback picture with his friends. It was to wish his friend and producer, Aarti Shetty a happy birthday. In the pictures, chubby Arjun is seen from the time before his debut in Bollywood. He mentioned about breaking the shackles to celebrate after the lockdown in the country will end.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, & Arjun Kapoor's Reformed Club Has An 'appropriate' Name

Arjun Kapoor has previously uploaded a couple of throwback pictures with his sister Anshula Kapoor. In one picture, he is seen holding baby Anshula while she is sitting on his lap. In another picture, the Ki & Ka actor is seen with Anshula and their mother. He mentioned his mother saying that he loves her and misses her.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor & Jacqueline Fernandez Poke Fun At Vicky Kaushal As He Cleans His Fan; Watch

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor’s 'Valentine's In April' Movie Recommendations Is Every Romantics’ Delight

Arjun Kapoor’s next was supposed to be Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra. The film got postponed due to coronavirus outbreak. It is a black comedy film directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The movie reunites Arjun and Parineet for the third time after Ishaqzaade (2012) and Namaste England (2018). The new release date of the film is yet to be revealed.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.