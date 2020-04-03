Arjun Kapoor Starrer 'Ki And Ka' Has Interesting Facts That You Should Know; Read Here

Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Ki and Ka released in 2016 directed by R. Balki. The movie received a lot of appreciation from audiences and critics for showing a new-age love story that challenged the conventional gender roles. Take a look at some of these interesting facts about the movie Ki and Ka.

Some interesting fun facts of 'Ki and Ka'

The movie was based on the life of a young married couple. The girl in the relationship is played by Kareena Kapoor Khan who was very ambitious regarding her career and the boy essayed by Arjun Kapoor who had no major goals in life but wanted to adapt to the life of stay-in husband.

This film challenged the societal gender with a love story woven within the plot. Arjun Kapoor's performance was really appreciated by audiences.

Interesting facts about Ki and Ka according to IMDb

Jaya Bachchan made a comeback to filming after a hiatus of 8 years for the movie Ki and Ka. The last movie she was seen before this was The Legend of Drona in 2008.

Even actor Swaroop Sampat who was portraying the role of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s mother made a comeback to Hindi films after a 14-year-old long break. The last film she was seen in was Saathiya in 2002.

Ki and Ka marked the 17th collaboration of power couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. They shared screen space in a Hindi movie after 15 long years. The last movie they worked together in was Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Ki and Ka was Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's first movie together.

Kareena Kapoor Khan had to sport a 32 kilos lehenga for a song in the film.

Arjun Kapoor used to shoot for 22 hours straight for the movie Ki and Ka.

Arjun Kapoor's most popular movies include 2 States, Half Girlfriend and the more recent Panipat. The Gunday actor is gearing up for his upcoming release Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The movie will also star Parineeti Chopra in the lead role alongside Arjun Kapoor, which would be their third collaboration together

