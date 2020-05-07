Kareena Kapoor Khan is the glamour girl of Bollywood. Kareena has lived up to her family legacy and has proved her mettle as an actor, time and again. Bebo is considered to be one of the A-listed actors in Bollywood, and the graph of her career has only gone up and touched the sky. Kareena has appeared on-screen with several Bollywood heroes and shares great chemistry with them. Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor’s pairing on-screen is one of the most loved Bollywood pairs.

The two look great together on-screen and create complete magic. However, fans must be unaware of the fact that the Ki & Ka couple shared a great bond with each other off-screen too. Kareena and Arjun were often spotted doing ‘madness’ on the sets of Ki & Ka. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Or Michelle Williams: Who Aced Atelier Zuhra's Outfit Better?

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor’s madness on the sets of Ki & Ka

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor were seen together on-screen paired opposite each other for the first time in R. Balki’s Ki & Ka. The two actors have known each other from before they started shooting for the movie, which is why the two were extremely comfortable around each other. A goofy video of the two having fun on the sets of Ki & Ka was posted by a fan page.

Also Read | How Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Related To Shweta Nanda; Check Full Details

About Ki & Ka

Ki & Ka is helmed by R. Balki. The movie is also penned by R. Balki and Rishi Virmani. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor played the lead roles in the movie. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan played cameos in the movie. The plot of the film revolves around a young, married couple whose relationship challenges the gender roles placed upon women and men in Indian society. The movie did average business at the box-office and reportedly earned around ₹50 crores. The movie also gave a stir to many controversies as Kareena Kapoor Khan was shooting an intimate scene for the first time on-screen, since her marriage.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Captured At His Candid Best By Kareena Kapoor Khan; See Pics

Also Read | Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan Posing With Sara & Ibrahim Goes Viral; See Picture Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.