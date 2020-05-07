Arjun Kapoor Wishes To Go Back To Work; Says 'Will Feel Grateful To Get Back On Set'

Considering the sudden spike of positive Coronavirus cases being recorded in the country, the Government of India recently extended the lockdown. However, Bollywood celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to entertain their fans on social media, as they often treat them with their quarantine pictures. Recently, actor Arjun Kapoor shared a throwback picture on his social media handle and revealed that he misses working and wishes to get back to the sets. Read more details here.

Arjun, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media handles, took to his Instagram account to share a throwback monochromatic picture, which features the actor standing in front of the Film City canteen, donning a sleeved-up shirt and cap. With the picture shared, Arjun Kapoor wrote: “Me outside a studio floor in film city right next to its famous canteen. I’m certain after all this is done we will all be forever grateful for being able to get back on set & to just work.' Take a look at the picture shared by the actor:

As the country grapples to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, the Bollywood film fraternity is setting an example for masses across the nation, as many stars have donated generously to contain the spread of the on-going global threat. Stars like Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Priyanka Chopra have donated their bit to the PM Cares Fund. The recent to join the list is Bollywood heartthrob Arjun Kapoor. Recently, Arjun, on social media, revealed that he has done his bit by donating to the Government relief fun and also urged the citizens of the country to do the same. Take a look:

