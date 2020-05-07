Arjun Kapoor's Most Adorable Photos With His Sister Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are among the most talked-about brother and sister duos. They keep sharing their adorable photos on social media handles. They have been sharing a deep bond since their childhood days and keep shelling out major sibling goals with their cute Instagram snaps.

Recently, they went down the memory lane and shared beautiful throwback photos featuring their carefree days of childhood. Besides, there are many instances where they can be seen posing together. Therefore, we have compiled some of Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor’s best photos on social media that you must check out right away.

Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor give out major sibling goals in these photos

Amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, Sonam Kapoor has been sharing numerous throwback photos. Among them, she shared a cute snap with her cousins. In the caption accompanying the photo, she wrote how much she missed them. Check out the photo:

Arjun Kapoor took to social media and wished his sister on her birthday. He showered Sonam Kapoor with praises by calling her the 'simplest', 'sweetest' and the 'purest' soul. In the photo, they can be rejoicing their vacation in a snowy region. Arjun Kapoor also wished Rhea Kapoor with a similar picture featuring the same backdrop.

Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are sharing laughter in an old photo here. They are having a conversation in this candid picture. Take a look.

Arjun Kapoor and his sister have also shared numerous family pictures on Instagram. Many of them also feature Jahnvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor, among others. Have a look.

