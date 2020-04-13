Arjun Kapoor Has Been A Part Of Several YRF Productions; See Full List

Arjun Kapoor has now worked in several movies and with various directors. The actor is now established in the Indian film industry and is well known for his acting skills. He started working with filmmakers as an assistant director.

His recent movies like Panipat have shown the actor’s skills. Arjun Kapoor made his debut in YRF’s productions’ Ishaqzaade. The movie also marked the debut of Parineeti Chopra, with whom he has worked on several occasions. He has worked several times with the YRF banner. Here is a list of times he has worked with the production house.

Ishaqzaade (2012)

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra made their debut in 2012’s Ishaqzaade. The movie is helmed by Habib Faisal and tells the story of two rebellious individuals who cross their families for love. The movie was also a hit at the box office.

Aurangzeb (2013)

A year after his debut film, Arjun played a double role in the movie Aurangzeb. The movie his helmed by Atul Sabharwal and also stars Rishi Kapoor and Jackie Shroff in lead roles. It tells the story of a corrupt businessman who is exposed by a cop.

Gunday (2014)

Gunday was a big hit of Arjun Kapoor. The movie starred Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. The iconic duo created a buzz among the audience. The movie was a big hit at the box office.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (Upcoming)

The recent trailer of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar shows Arjun Kapoor as a taxi driver and Parineeti Chopra as a middle-class woman who is being chased by some gang members. They then settle in a village and start conning people. The thriller also stars Neena Gupta and is helmed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film will be released sometime in the year 2020.

