Arjun Kapoor's Brooding Expressions In These Pictures Will Make You Go Weak In Your Knees

Arjun Kapoor is an active social media user who loves to post pictures with funny, cute, and brooding faces that make his fans go crazy. Arjun Kapoor also makes it a point to often interact with his fans and leave them in surprise with his versatile styles. So, let’s have a look at Arjun Kapoor’s brooding pictures which he has posted on his Instagram.

Arjun Kapoor’s brooding looks that will surely steal your heart

Arjun Kapoor in his comfort zone, making the perfect brooding faces while having some self-time. He looks really good in the Bandhej Kurta & shoes.

Image courtesy: @arjunkapoor

Arjun's stunning brooding face in which he looks awesome with the sunglasses in style.

Image courtesy: @arjunkapoor

Arjun Kapoor looks handsome in this traditional stylish kurta and penchant brooding look on his face.

Image courtesy: @arjunkapoor

Arjun styling the stunning Bandhgala kurta and brooding face. He gave a funny caption to the pic:

When you're starving at a restaurant & the tray you see coming out the kitchen turns the other way....

Image courtesy: @arjunkapoor

The Tevar actor stuns in this stylish casual outfit and making his favourite facial expressions.

Image courtesy: @arjunkapoor

Arjun Kapoor's best candid picture in which he is mesmerizing his 2019 year and posing in his best way. His caption says all about his feeling:

2019 you taught me well... reminded me what a roller coaster life is... I travelled I lived I laughed I cried... I had some amazing moments, had some that broke my heart... personally, I’m excited about entering the new decade... at the start of 2010 I was a nobody unknown to the world with no real opportunity lying in front of me... today as we close the decade I’m shooting my 14th film. Lots of ups some downs gained an identity lost my backbone in my Mother & Nani forever. Life is a roller coaster we just gotta ride it... I say this to anyone reading this right now... never give up never listen to the naysayers believe in yourself believe that u are meant to do what makes u happy... there are enough forces to pull u down everyday trust me I have seen and felt it but to rise from there by exceeding what everyone thinks of u because u believed in yourself is an unbelievable feeling... when The Underdog wins it’s always a story worth telling... happy new year to all of you who love me & maybe who don’t... follow your dreams this decade... u never know what the future holds for u or any of us... big love 🤗 ♥️🙏

Image courtesy: @arjunkapoor

