Arjun Kapoor Reveals His Plans For Two Weeks Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; See Pics

The Government of Maharashtra initiated a state-wide shutdown due to increasing cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19). The authorities have directed complete shutdown of shopping malls, movie theatres, and schools. Meanwhile, following the footsteps of the authority, reports have it that film bodies in India like Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE), Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), and Producers Guild of India, reportedly passed a directive putting a hold on shooting of all films, TV shows, and web series from March 19 to March 31, following which, the shooting of many Bollywood movies have been postponed.

Also Read | Dilip Kumar Goes Into Complete Isolation And Quarantine Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Arjun Kapoor, who was reportedly shooting for an untitled film with Rakul Preet Singh took to social media to reveal that the makers of his next have postponed the shooting of the film. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor, also took to his social media to reveal his plans during the Coronavirus shutdown. He revealed that he would be spending his time watching some old classic movies. In the social media post, Arjun Kapoor wrote: "That blu Ray cabinet is gonna be a lifesaver these next 2 weeks. (sic)"

Check Arjun Kapoor's social media post:

Also Read | 'Sheer Qorma' Director 'heartbroken' As World Premiere Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Scare

What's next for Arjun Kapoor?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The movie, starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in the lead, was slated to hit the screens on March 20, 2020, however, due to increasing cases of coronavirus, the makers of the film decided to push the release date of the film. Besides the upcomer, Arjun Kapoor has multiple films at different stages of production.

Also Read | 'The Witcher' By Netflix Halts Production In The UK After Coronavirus Outbreak

Also Read | Met Gala Postponed Amid Novel Coronavirus Outbreak: Metropolitan Museum Of Art

Check out the trailer of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.