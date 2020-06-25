Arjun Kapoor Has Better On-screen Chemistry With Kriti Sanon Or Shraddha Kapoor?

Arjun Kapoor's movies and his choice of unique roles have won the hearts of fans globally. Kapoor has starred in many versatile films like Gunday, Tevar, Half Girlfriend, Panipat, and many more. He has also worked alongside several talented actors in multiple films. Listed below are details on which co-star is the better in lead with Arjun Kapoor; Kriti Sanon or Shraddha Kapoor?

Arjun Kapoor is better in lead with Kriti Sanon or Shraddha Kapoor?

Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon

Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon were seen in only one film together, the war-drama Panipat. The film was based on the third war fought in Panipat, between the Marathas and the Afghans. The film was set in a period where the Maratha Empire was considered to be the strongest force in India. Arjun Kapoor played the lead in the film and received quite a bunch of mixed reviews for his role as Sadashiv Rao Bhau. However, Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, was tremendously praised for her character, she was also appreciated for a particular action sequence she was a part of in the film which was majorly liked by the audience. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film did not perform significantly well at the box-office, however, the story of the film along with Kriti and Arjun's performance was praised in the film. The film made a box-office collection of ₹40.09 crores.

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, on the other hand, were also seen in only one film together namely, Half Girlfriend. The film was adapted from Chetan Bhagat's novel with the same name. Arjun has also earlier starred in an adaptation of another Chetan Bhagat novel, 2 States. Half Girlfriend was directed by Mohit Suri is a film that follows the life of Madhav Jha, a student from Bihar, who takes admission to a Delhi college and falls in love with Riya Somani. The film surrounds around him convincing Riya to be his girlfriend, but she is sadly not interested in him romantically. The film starring Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor & Rhea Chakraborty in pivotal roles has an IMDb rating of 4.4. The film made a box-office business of ‎₹97.73 crores but was not as appealing as viewers thought it would be.

