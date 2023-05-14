Arjun Kapoor Looks Unrecognisable In Throwback Photos With Mom Mona, Sister Anshula

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Arjun Kapoor shared a throwback picture with his late mother Mona Kapoor. The actor took to his Instagram and wrote, “Keep watching over us Maa.” In the photo, Arjun is seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with matching trousers. He seemed to be snapped in a candid moment as he was busy eating food.

His mother wore a white suit and was looking over the children. The image also featured Arjun’s sister Anshula, who is wearing a white frock and a hair band. See the picture here.

Anshula Kapoor's Mother's Day post

Sharing a couple of childhood photos, Anshula also penned a heartfelt note for Mona and her brother Arjun. In the caption, she wrote, “If only we could be in your arms just one more time Ma. It’s been 11 years and yet on most days when the hole of your loss gets too big, @arjunkapoor just knows how to fill it up with love or his goofiness. And everything kinda seems manageable again. Happy Mother’s Day to my 2 anchors, nurturers, protectors, & givers of unconditional love."

Arjun Kapoor's work front

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was seen in Kuttey, co-starring Tabu, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma and Kumud Mishra. Aasmaan Bhardwaj, son of Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj, made his directorial debut with this multistarrer caper-thriller. He will next be seen in The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar. The film is slated to release this year.

Additionally, the actor will reunite with Bhumi in Meri Patni Ka Remake. The film will also feature Rakul Preet Singh in a major role. The Mudassar Aziz directorial is produced by Vashu Bhagnani under his banner Pooja Entertainment. The film is expected to go on floors in September.