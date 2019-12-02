Arjun Kapoor On Failure: 'Two Bad Fridays Can’t Define Who I Am, I Am More Than That'

Arjun Kapoor recently spoke about the highs and lows of his career in an interview with a media publication. In this interview, the Ishaqzaade actor also spoke about his upcoming historic film Panipat. Read on to know more about Arjun’s interview here.

Arjun Kapoor talks about Panipat and his career

Arjun Kapoor who made his debut in Bollywood in the film Ishaqzaade has come a long way in his career. The 2 States actor is currently prepping for the release of his historic drama film Panipat. In this Ashutosh Gowariker film, Arjun Kapoor is reportedly playing the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau. In an interview with a media publication, Arjun Kapoor was asked regarding tasting success early in his career and also experiencing the failure of his last few films.

Also read | Arjun Kapoor Says He Wants To Fill Ajay Devgn's Shoes In Bollywood

In the interview, Arjun Kapoor explained that his debut film Ishaqzaade and his second film Aurangzeb were released in a span of 12 months so he saw both success and failure because of them. Eventually, nobody is above failure, it depends on how you react and survive when in the low phase. "Your reaction defines you as a star, as an actor and as a human being", stated Arjun Kapoor. He further added that one needs to "take responsibility for their failure and own up to the fact that the audience did not like the film. Two bad Fridays cannot define who I am, there is more to me than that", said Arjun.

Also read | Arjun Kapoor Was Quizzed About His Marriage Plans With Malaika Arora, Here's His Answer

Talking further about his character in Panipat, he said he has relied on director Ashutosh Gowariker regarding the historical accuracy of his character and the film. He further added it is not possible to please everyone and hence they did not worry about people’s opinion while making the film. In the interview, Arjun Kapoor was also asked regarding his relationship with Malaika Arora and whether marriage is on the cards anytime soon. The Gunday actor stated that if and when he plans to get married the media will definitely be informed about it. However, he added that he is not looking to get married anytime soon.

Also read | Arjun Kapoor Says That They Have Followed The Timeline Of History In Panipat

Also read | Panipat Director Ashutosh Gowariker Reveals Kriti And Arjun Were Always His First Choice

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.