Arjun Kapoor Praises Alia Bhatt's Sister Shaheen For Launching Her New Book

Arjun Kapoor is a well-known actor in Bollywood who is set to feature in the upcoming historical period drama Panipat. The actor, who is quite active on social media, shares a glimpse of his personal and professional life with fans every once in a while. The Ishaqzaade actor shares funny and quirky pictures and videos of himself on his social media. He also shares some cool pictures of himself with his close friends and family. Currently, the actor is quite busy promoting Panipat, which also features Kriti Sanon in a pivotal role. The actor is seen entertaining his fans with some fantastic videos of him and Kriti from promotional events.

Arjun Kapoor praises Shaheen Bhatt:

The actor took to social media to share a heartfelt note for Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt for her first book. Recently, Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt launched her first book, titled, 'I've Never Been (UN) Happier'. She shared a copy of her book with Arjun Kapoor. Later, Arjun on his Instagram story shared a copy of the book with heartfelt wishes for Shaheen.

The actor wrote; "Shaheen Bhatt thank you for your kind words. It truly makes me happy and proud knowing you have turned something everyone thought was a weakness into ur biggest strength & dared to share when most would shy away thinking what the world would think & say...big love and all the best with everything." He also wrote; "Alia Bhatt your sister is a biggish star.." Here is the post shared by Arjun Kapoor.

Shaheen's book launch:

After the debacle of Prabhat Kumar's India's Most Wanted which released earlier this year, Arjun Kapoor's upcoming film Panipat is something to look out for. The film has already generated a buzz online with its frequent updates and promotional activities. Panipat will hit the silver screen on December 6, 2019.

After Panipat, Arjun is scheduled to feature in Dibakar Banerjee's black comedy thriller Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar in the upcoming year. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, will be seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Karan Johar's Takht, Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt and S.S Rajamouli's RRR with Ajay Devgn, N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan.

