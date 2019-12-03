Kriti Sanon's Take On 'Panipat' Clashing With 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' At The Box Office

On December 6, 2019, two big films are set to clash at the box office. Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat will open in theatres alongside Mudassar Aziz's Pati Patni Aur Woh. Though both the films belong to two different genres, a clash at the box office often leads to fans and trade analysts comparing the box office numbers of the two films. Both the films have evidently garnered substantial hype for themselves with both the films catering to different audience members. Now, the cast and director of Panipat have opened up about box office clash of the two films.

Kriti Sanon's take on Panipat clashing with Pati Patni Aur Woh

The cast of Pati Patni Aur Woh is promoting their respective films in full force. Since both the films are scheduled to release under a week, stars from the film are indulging in media conversations and interviews to promote their film. Recently while speaking to a news daily, Kriti Sanon talked about the two films clashing. She stated jokingly that she would encourage people to watch Pati Patni Aur Woh along with Panipat. While Ashutosh Gowariker, the director of the film, had serious views to share. He stated that a clash at the box office was never a thought that ran through his mind as both the films are entirely different. Arjun Kapoor also suggested furthermore that he would like it if the audience accepts both the films and enjoys them thoroughly.

