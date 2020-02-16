Salman Khan Groomed Arjun Kapoor, But Equation With Him Has Strained Now: Boney Kapoor

Salman Khan and Boney Kapoor have enjoyed a brilliant professional relationship and friendship over the years. The duo had delivered the hit No Entry together, and Wanted, a turning point for the actor when he was in arguably the lowest phase of his career, was also their collaboration. But that was not all, if Arjun Kapoor is an actor today, the credit for that also goes to the Maine Pyar Kiya star.

Salman had encouraged Arjun to try his hand at acting and one can recall ‘Salman ka fan’ in the track Superman from the latter’s Tevar. However, reports claimed the equation between the two strained amid Arjun’s rumoured relationship with Salman’s former sister-in-law Malaika Arora.

Now, Boney Kapoor, in a recent interview with a news agency, has shared that even his equation with Salman has strained. The veteran producer was asked why he had not launched Arjun, who eventually made his debut with Yash Raj Films’ Ishaqzaade. Kapoor said that Arjun always wanted to be filmmaker, so he never thought of producing a film for him as an actor. He added that his plan changed when Salman called him to say that Arjun should consider acting since he had all elements required to be a hero. The producer stated that Salman took Arjun under his wings and groomed him.

He also said in the interview that his equation with Salman has ‘strained’ now ‘unfortunately.’ However, he said he still owes it to Salman for encouraging Arjun to take up acting.

Professional front

Meanwhile, reports of the sequel of No Entry has been going on for long now, and Kapoor had even confirmed it, though reports of Salman being a part of it or not a part of it is still a mystery. Meanwhile, Arjun and his father are set to work together after Tevar in the remake of Jayam Ravi’s Tamil film Comali.

